Israeli regime attacks Gaza after deadliest raid in Jenin

Israeli fighter jets conducted air raids on various areas in Gaza on Friday morning.

Palestine Today's website reported the Zionist Israeli regime's fighter jets targeted the 13th Palestinian resistance battalion center in al-Maghazi camp in Gaza with 15 missiles.

The attack caused huge panic among children and women in the besieged strip.

Palestinian sources also said that the Resistance forces' air defense in northern Gaza confronted the air raids.

Ezzeddin Qassam Brigades also announced that the resistance air defense countered the occupying regime's airstrikes.

The sources said that the Palestinian resistance also fired rockets toward occupied territories in response.

The Israeli military claimed to have intercepted rockets from Gaza with the Iron Dome air defense system. Following the Palestinian attacks sirens went off in the settlements of Niraam and Muflasim located on the border with Gaza.

The attack on Gaza came a day after the Israeli military conducted its dealies raid on the Jenin camp in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, martyring at least nine Palestinians and injuring many more.

The local Palestinian media released videos in which it could be seen Israeli tanks prevent the injured Palestinians to be taken to hospitals by ambulances. They also said the regime's soldiers stormed hospitals to prevent the medical services to the wounded Palestinians.

Among the maryred Palestinians, there were two children and a 61-year-old Palestinian woman.

MNA



