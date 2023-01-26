Desecration of Quran goes against freedom of expression

"Those who insult the religion, the holy Qur'an and the holy Prophet, in fact, they are insulting all Abrahamic religions and humanity as a whole," the Iranian president said in a speech in the annual national prayer assembly in Tehran on Thursday morning.

The president also attached great importance to promoting the culture of saying prayers and said that managers and employees that really say their prayers will not get involved in financial and administrative corruption.

"Real worshipers are not people of low work, corruption, corruption and unhealthy administrative relations," Raeisi told his administration's employees.

"Performing prayers and paying attention to the culture of saying prayers have protected our society, people and country from seditions and conspiracies since the beginning of the victory of the revolution," the president added.

The 29th national prayer conference, after a 2-year hiatus due to the spread of the Coronavirus, was resumed this year in person and as usual with reading out the message of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

MNA