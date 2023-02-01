Germany closes its consulate in Istanbul for security reasons

According to Russia's Ria Novosti news agency, following the German Foreign Ministry's warning to its citizens in Turkey, the German Consulate General in the center of Istanbul announced that it will be closed from today due to the increased risk of terrorist attacks.

In recent weeks, in some European countries, including Sweden, extremist right-wing groups desecrated the Holy Quran, and such insulting acts provoked the anger of Muslims in Turkey.

Meanwhile, Germany's Federal Foreign Office has warned its citizens against the high risks of attacks in the Beyoglu district and around the Taksim square in the metropolitan city and in this regard, it has asked its citizens to be very vigilant and avoid gatherings and going to public places as far as they can.

Last week, Germany, Sweden, Norway and Denmark, as well as the United States of America, warned their citizens about the risk of possible attacks in Turkey.

