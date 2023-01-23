  1. Politics
Iran FM:

Islamophobia shouldn't become commonplace in some EU states

TEHRAN, Jan. 23 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister says that Islamophobia and hurting Muslim feelings under the pretext of freedom of expression shouldn’t become commonplace in some EU self-proclaimed human rights-defending countries.

"I strongly condemn desecration of Quran, hate crime against Muslim sanctities in Sweden again. Islamophobia, hurting Muslim feelings in the guise of freedom of expression shouldn’t become commonplace in some EU self-proclaimed human rights defending countries. #Islam#Quran," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote in a tweet late Sunday.

His tweet came in response to the burning of the Holy Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm by a Swedish right-wing leader who received permission from his country's government.

Earlier, many Arab and Islamic countries strongly condemned the move.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani condemned in the strongest terms the burning of the holy Quran in the European country of Sweden.

Also, Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday criticized Sweden for giving a permit for a planned burning of the Quran.

