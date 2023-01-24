Sweden can't hide Islamophobia behind freedom of speech mask

Addressing parliament's open session on Tuesday, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said, "First of all, we strongly condemn the shameless desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden."

"Such moves against religious sanctities have hurt the feelings of Muslims and monotheists all over the world," Ghalibaf said.

Swedish politicians cannot hide this obvious and designed Islamophobia behind the false mask of freedom of speech, he added.

Swedish right-wing leader Rasmus Paludan received permission from his country's government to burn the Holy Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. He was protected by the police while committing the act.

