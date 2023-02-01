  1. Politics
Iranian diplomat:

Iran won't allow normalization of insulting Quran

TEHRAN, Feb. 01 (MNA) – Iran's envoy to Geneva-based UN organizations said that Iran will not allow normalization of sacrilege of Holy Quran to western countries.

We must be the voice of the nations of Islamic countries in the international environment, Ali Bahreini said in a meeting of Islamic countries envoys to Geneva-based UN organizations on Tuesday.

He went on to say that “we should not allow the desecration of the Quran and Islamophobia to be normalized by Western countries”.

He criticized the inaction of Western officials and authorities of international organizations.

The Iranian envoy also criticized the inaction and indifference on the part of the officials of the western countries and international organizations and emphasized their silence means satisfaction and encouragement of Islamophobia.

In the meeting, the Islamic countries' envoys agreed on joint measures.

