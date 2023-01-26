Leader calls for unity against attacks on Islam in Europe

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution made the remarks in a post on the Arabic page of his Twitter account.

Ayatollah Khamenei in his post reacted to the insult to the Holy Quran in several European countries and described the move as a planned and targeted insane act.

"Insane insult to the Quran under the guise of the freedom of speech shows that the target of the Arrogant attacks is Islam and the Quran in principle," the Leader noted.

"Despite the Arrogance conspiracy, the Quran is becoming more popular as time passes and the future belongs to Islam," he continued.

"All freedom-seekers in the world should stand united with Muslims against the dirty policy of insulting the sanctities and spreading hatred," Ayatollah Khamenei further underscored.

MNA