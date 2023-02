Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi is the distinguished quest of the Quranic event which kicked off on February 18.

A total of 52 participants from 33 countries vied in the final round of the event.

The competitions of men’s categories were staged on February 19-21.

The women’s categories were held on February 19-20.

The categories include memorization, recitation and Tarteel for men and memorization and Tarteel for women.

