France, Germany to hold joint exercises in Lithuania, Romania

"In order to support our allies in the east, our armies will organize joint exercises of a French-German brigade in Lithuania and Romania," the declaration said.

The countries also agreed to hold drills in the Indo-Pacific, TASS reported.

The declaration said Paris and Berlin should help to build European defense capabilities, including fortifying the European component of NATO.

The declaration noted that the countries were content with the progress of the program to build combat jets of the future, the SCAF.

Paris and Berlin agreed to step up the cooperation in outer space and cybersecurity.

"Our priority is to adopt and implement an EU space strategy in the interests of security and defense," the declaration said.

MNA/PR