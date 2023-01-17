  1. Politics
Iranian foreign minister, Turkish president hold meeting

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian during his visit to Ankara on Tuesday met and held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Earlier on Tuesday, Amir-Adollahian met and held talks with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Amir-Abdollahian who arrived in Ankara on Tuesday afternoon told reporters upon his arrival, "Fortunately, the relations between the two countries are on the right track and today, we can mention Turkey as one of the neighbors that has the best relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran."

He said that regional and international issues will be discussed during his meetings in Turkey.

