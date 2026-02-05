Group of Friends in Defense of UN Charter blast EU’s move

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations strongly condemned the European Union’s recent actions, which involved making unfounded accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran and its armed forces, specifically the IRGC, established under its constitution.

The Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations strongly denounces the recent deplorable act of the European Union in leveling unfounded allegations against the Islamic Republic of Iran and its constitutionally established armed forces, namely the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps.

The Member States of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations categorically rejects such politically-motivated approaches and reiterates that these unlawful measures adopted by the European Union, on 30 January 2025, against a constitutional part of the armed forces of a sovereign State represent a flagrant violation of the fundamental principles of international law, including sovereign equality and non-intervention in the internal affairs of States, and are also in contravention of both the letter and spirit of the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.

The Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations highlights that a corollary of the principle par in parem non habet imperium is that States, as equals, may not exercise jurisdiction over one another and may not initiate to subject the constitutionally established armed forces of another sovereign State to unlawful measures, including the attribution of unfounded “terrorist” labels or unilateral coercive measures. Such illegal acts, it ought to be stressed, set a dangerous precedent and directly undermine genuine counter-terrorism efforts, while ultimately serving the malign interests of terrorist groups and running counter to the obligations assumed by States in the fight against this scourge.

The Member States of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations recognize the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran and its armed forces, in particular, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, in both countering and preventing terrorism in the region, including in the fight and defeat of ISIS/Daesh, while reaffirming their continued solidarity with the People and Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, a fellow founding member of our grouping.

The member states of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations feature 17 countries, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, Russia, China, Algeria, Cuba, Venezuela, Palestine, Nicaragua, Uganda, Belarus, Bolivia, and Zimbabwe, among others.

MNA/IRN