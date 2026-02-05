Araghchi departs for Oman for nuclear talks with US

In a post on his X account on Thursday night, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei wrote that the top Iranian diplomat departed for Muscat to head an Iranian negotiating team in nuclear talks with the United States delegation.

The talks will be held in Muscat tomorrow as mediated by Oman.

"Foreign Minister Dr. Araghchi headed a diplomatic delegation to Muscat to hold nuclear talks with the United States. This diplomatic engagement is being conducted with might and with the aim of reaching a fair, mutually agreeable, and honorable deal on the nuclear issue," the spokesman wrote in a Farsi post.

"The bitter experiences of the past, including previous breaches of commitments, the military aggression in June last year and foreign interventions in January riots, are before our eyes, while we always consider ourselves obligated to call for the rights of the Iranian people. At the same time, we have a responsibility not to miss any opportunity to use diplomacy to secure the interests of the Iranian people and preserve peace and tranquility in the region," Baghaei also said.

He went on to conclude the post by saying that "We appreciate all the friendly neighboring and regional countries that played a responsible role in shaping this process, and we hope that the American side will also participate in this process with feeling responsibility, realism, and seriousness."

MNA