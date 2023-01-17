Russian officials discuss increasing army personnel to 1.5 mn

"The Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu held a meeting with Russian deputy ministers of defense, the commanders-in-chief of the Russian armed forces, and commanders on the implementation of the decision of the Russian president to increase the number of the Russian military to 1.5 million personnel," the Russian MoD said on Tuesday.

Such changes, which will also need to be synchronized with the supply of weapons and the construction of necessary infrastructure, are scheduled to take place in 2023-2026, the Minister said.

In order to ensure an increase in the number of the Russian military, special attention will be paid to recruiting contractors, ensuring the timely supply of equipment, as well as increasing landfills in existing military districts and new Russian territories, Shoigu said.

According to Al Mayadeen, earlier in the day, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu examined the headquarters of the Vostok group of forces operating in the zone of Russia's special military operation, as per a statement by the Defense Ministry.

MP/PR