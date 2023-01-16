Russia warns over supplying advanced western weapons to Kyiv

Western supplies of heavy armored vehicles to Ukraine are not likely to change the situation on the battlefield, "these tanks burn well and will continue to burn," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Monday.

"It can’t change anything," Peskov said when asked to comment on the intention of European countries to supply their armored vehicles to Ukraine.

"The special military operation will continue. These tanks burn well and will burn just like all the others. The goals of the special military operation will be achieved," he stressed.

Asked about Britain's decision to send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, Peskov stressed that such actions might prolong the crisis and "cause more problems for the state of Ukraine."

"We evaluate and perceive [such a decision] very negatively. We make no secret of our attitude. Britain, other European countries, Poland and so on, which are now speculating about their intention to start a new round of supply of new, more advanced military equipment to Ukraine, are incapable of changing the situation on the ground. They should realize this," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Moscow doubts that Western countries "care about the fate of the people who live in Ukraine or their future."

"They simply use that country as a tool to achieve their anti-Russian aims," Peskov stressed, TASS reported.

On Sunday, Britain announced its decision to send 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine in the coming weeks. On January 6, the United States announced the allocation of another $3 billion in military support to Kyiv. This package will include Bradley-tracked infantry fighting vehicles and self-propelled howitzers. Earlier, Germany said that it intended to supply Kyiv with a batch of Marder infantry fighting vehicles. France is going to send AMX-10 RC wheeled tanks to Ukraine.

