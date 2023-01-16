Belarus, Russia to hold defensive in nature air force drills

Belarus said its air force drills with Russia that start on Monday are defensive in nature to prepare for possible combat missions, Reuters reported.

“The exercise is purely defensive in nature,” said Pavel Muraveyko, first deputy state secretary of the Belarusian Security Council, according to a post on the Belarusian defense ministry’s Telegram app on Sunday.

“It will be a set of measures to prepare our and Russian aviation to carry out the relevant combat missions.”

The exercises which will last until Feb. 1 are to involve training for “aerial reconnaissance, deflecting air strikes, air cover of important objects and communications,” Muraveyko added.

RHM/PR