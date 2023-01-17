Russia’s oil production up by 2% despite sanctions: Putin

“Despite sanctions pressure, oil production in Russia increased by about 2% in 2022, the production volume amounted to 535 million tons,” Putin said at a virtual meeting on economic issues. media have reported.

Earlier on Monday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak highlighted that the country’s oil and gas revenues increased by 28%, amounting to 2.5 trillion rubles ($36.7 billion).

In a briefing, Novak noted that in 2022, Russia’s oil production increased by 2% reaching 535 million tonnes, while overall exports rose by 7%.

MNA/PR