30K liters of smuggled fuel seized in Iran’s Saravan

Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari said that a heavy-duty truck carrying 30,000 liters of smuggled fuel has been confiscated in Saravan County.

One individual has been detained in this regard, he further noted.

Also on January 5, Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari said that 75,000 liters of smuggled fuel have been confiscated in Nimruz County.

In addition to undermining the country's economy, smuggling is the root cause of other crimes in society, and tackling it is considered one of the police's priorities.

Subsidized fuel in Iran is seen as an opportunity for smugglers to draw huge benefits. Iran, however, re-imposed using fuel cards and rationed gasoline back in November 2019 which was aimed in part to take the smuggling under control.

AMK/5688480