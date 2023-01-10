Terrorists target Syrian Army positions in NW country

Sources affiliated with the Syrian opposition claimed that 5 Syrian forces were killed and 6 others were wounded during the terrorist attack.

The attack was launched in the Basratun region in the western parts of Aleppo province.

Fierce clashes broke out between the Syrian forces and the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist in the area following the attack.

No further details have been released so far.

According to the 2017 agreement among Iran, Russia, and Turkey as the guarantor countries of the Astana Peace Talks, four de-escalation zones were established in Syria.

Three regions came under the control of the Syrian army in 2018, but the fourth region, which includes Idlib province in northwestern Syria and small parts of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo provinces, is still under the control of terrorist and adversary groups.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

