Two Syrian servicemen injured in drone attack in Latakia

"Two Syrian servicemen were wounded in Latakia province as a result of a drone strike launched by terrorists," Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov said during a briefing.

According to Yegorov, no violations of the ceasefire regime by Kurdish formations in northeastern Syria were recorded.

In addition, over the past 24 hours, four shellings from the positions of the Russian-banned terrorist group "Jabhat al-Nusra" were recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone, namely one shelling case in Idlib province and three shellings recorded in Latakia province, Sputnik reported.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

MNA/PR