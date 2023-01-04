  1. Politics
Terrorists carry out two attacks on Syria's Idlib zone

TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone twice over the past 24 hours, said the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria.

"Two shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day in Idlib province," Maj. Gen. Yegorov said, according to Sputnik.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

