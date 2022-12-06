Al Nusra terrorists target northern Syria

According to Yegorov, eight shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone: five in the Idlib governorate, one in the Latakia governorate, and two in the Hama governorate.

The Turkish side has refused from taking part in a joint patrolling mission with the Russian military in Syria under the pretext of bad weather, Oleg added.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

