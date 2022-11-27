  1. World
Syrian military force martyred in terrorist attack on Idlib

TEHRAN, Nov. 27 (MNA) – Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria on Sunday reported 3 terrorist attacks on Syria during which a Syrian military force was martyred.

The attacks were carried out in the de-escalation zones of Aleppo and Idlib by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists.

Maj. Gen. Oleg Egorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria announced that the bombardment of the Syrian army positions in Idlib province resulted in the martyrdom of a Syrian soldier.

On November 22nd, Russia's Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria said that Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group carried out artillery attacks on the de-escalation zone in northern Syria.

