Turkish Army force killed in Syria

The Turkish soldier has been killed in an attack conducted by YPG forces, according to the Turkish defence ministry.

The Turkish troop was injured by YPG forces on Friday and died on Saturday due to sustaining severe injuries.

Meanwhile, Kurdish sources reported that the Kurdish elements had targeted the Turkish military base in a village in Syria's Aleppo province, adding that today, the Turkish army responded to the attacks by targeting their positions with artillery.

The Turkish army also on Friday targeted the Kurdish bases in different regions of Syria, including Jarabulus and Tall Rifat.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries.

Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Bagdhad and Erbil as well as the international community for violating Iraqi sovereignty under the pretext of fighting the PKK.

