Israeli regime forces martyr Palestinian youth in Bethlehem

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – A Palestinian youth was martyred by Zionist troops during the raid of Israeli regime forces on the Dheisha refugee camp in Bethlehem on Tuesday morning.

The 16-year-old Palestinian was martyred during the clashes between the Palestinian fighters and the Zionist troops.

In recent days, the conflicts between Palestinian youths and the occupying forces have increased in the city of Bethlehem.

Clashes also erupted between the Zionists and Palestinians in the Jenin camp on Tuesday morning.

News sources on late Sunday reported that two Palestinian were martyred after being shot by the Israeli regime forces in the west of Jenin city.

