Jan 2, 2023, 12:50 PM

2 Palestinians shot dead by Israeli regime forces in Jenin

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – Two Palestinian were martyred after being shot by the Israeli regime forces in the west of Jenin city late Sunday.

The Palestinian martyrs were wounded after being shot by the Zionists during the Israeli regime forces raid on Jenin. They died after being transferred to the hospital.

Zionist troops also raided the houses of two Palestinian martyrs who had carried out operations against the Israeli regime's military forces and vases.

News sources reported that armed clashes broke out between the Palestinians and the Zionist soldiers in the area.

Local sources reported that the sound of shootings was heard and several people were wounded during the clashes.

Meanwhile, the Resistance group Jenin Brigades announced that Palestinian fighters have managed to wound several Zionist forces by shooting at them and targeting them with explosives.

