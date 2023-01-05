Palestinian teenager shot dead by Israeli forces in West Bank

The victim — identified as 16-year-old Amer Abu Zaytoun — was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers after they stormed the Balata refugee camp, located near the city of Nablus early on Thursday, according to Palestine Alyoum news website.

The Palestinian Red Crescent also said a Palestinian youth has been injured during clashes that broke out near the camp, adding that his condition is critical.

Palestinian Shehab news agency also reported that Israeli drones were firing at Palestinian youths near the Balata camp as the regime’s military forces continued their attacks.

Israeli soldiers also prevented ambulances from entering the refugee camp, the report said, as an armed conflict between Palestinian youths and Israeli soldiers is ongoing east of Nablus.

The latest developments come only two days after Israeli forces killed a Palestinian teenager during a raid on Dheisheh refugee camp, located just south of Bethlehem, Press TV reported.

Israeli forces launch raids on various cities of the occupied West Bank almost on a daily basis under the pretext of detaining what it calls “wanted” Palestinians. The raids usually lead to violent confrontations with residents.

Over the past months, the Israeli regime has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

MNA/5674022