Palestinian Resistance tests new missile

The missile was launched from the coast of Gaza, according to Palestinian sources.

Some sources reported that two rockets were launched during the test.

On December 24th, Palestinian sources reported that the Resistance forces have launched a missile test on the shores of Gaza, during which several missiles were fired into the sea.

In recent years, the Palestinian Resistance groups in the Gaza Strip have been conducting missile tests from the Gaza coast in order to increase their military forces and maintain their readiness.

Recently, the Resistance has been able to target most of the occupied territories with its missiles, surprising the Zionist regime in the Battle of Saif al-Quds.

