Dec 30, 2022, 4:00 PM

Decline exists in nature of Zionist regime: FM spox.

TEHRAN, Dec. 30 (MNA) – Palestine cannot be destroyed and decline exists in the essence and nature of the Zionist regime, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said in reaction o recent claims leveled by the Zionist regime's prime minister.

By repeating his false claims against Iran, the prime minister of the Zionist regime seeks to create an identity for himself and the illegitimate Israeli regime, Nasser Kan'ani tweeted on Saturday.

For more than seventy years, the Zionist regime has resorted to genocide, looting, displacement, and human rights violations to get out of the identity crisis, Kan'ani said, adding that this shows the wrong policies of some European countries who support this illegitimate regime.

"Palestine cannot be destroyed and decay exists in the essence and nature of the Zionist regime," the Iranian diplomat stressed.

