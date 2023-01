The news service of Hezbollah in Lebanon released a video on Sunday evening, in which the crossing of the barrier wall of the interim Zionist Israeli regime is simulated.

Lebanon's Al-Ahed News released the video, which is entitled "Qadron... Sanabar" (We can and we will cross). In this file, the operation of the infilteration of Hezbollah forces into the Zionist settlements of the occupied Galilee is shown.

