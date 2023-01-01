Resistance forces carry out 11 operations against Zionists

The anti-Zionist operations include shootings, hand grenades, and Molotov cocktails, as well as confronting Israeli settlers and soldiers.

The operations were conducted in the city of Jenin, the city of Nablus, Al Aroub camp, the Occupied al-Quds, and several other regions.

Meanwhile, Palestinian sources reported that the Israeli regime's troops have rearrested a freed Palestinian prisoner again after raiding his house in Al Khalil.

Another Palestinian youth was detained by Zionist forces in Beit Ummar.

Palestinian Resistance forces carried out 203 operations against the Zionists during the recent week, a Palestine-based statistical center revealed on Saturday.

