Vienna talks on lifting sanctions not stalled: Iran dep. FM

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Bagheri Kani said that process of the JCPOA talks to remove the anti-Iran sanctions between Iran and the P4+1 is a continuous path, addint that the talks are not stalled and instead are being seriously pursued away from the media's attention.

In response to a question about cooperation with the IAEA, the Iranian diplomat said that the issues that are raised by the IAEA have been there since the past, adding that the two sides will pursue these issues during their interactions.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, as an effective and responsible member of the Agency as well as the NPT, and as a country with nuclear capabilities and knowledge, has always had serious and effective cooperation with the Agency," he underscored.

According to the Press TV website, the talks to salvage the JCPOA kicked off in the Austrian capital of Vienna in April 2021, with the intention of examining Washington’s seriousness in rejoining the deal and removing anti-Iran sanctions. The negotiations have been at a standstill since August due to Washington’s insistence on its hard-nosed position of not removing all the sanctions that were slapped on the Islamic Republic by the previous US administration. Iran maintains it is necessary for the other side to offer some guarantees that it will remain committed to any agreement that is reached.

