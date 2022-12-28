Iran not to withdraw from its interests in JCPOA talks

Blaming the US for slowing down the process of JCPOA negotiations, Abolfazl Amouei told Mehr News Agency, "It was the American side that withdrew from the JCPOA agreement and then announced its readiness to return to the JCPOA again, and the conditions for the US' return have been the focus of our negotiations for the past year and a half. It was the American side that, due to its own internal developments, including the elections, distanced itself from the process of advancing the negotiations more quickly, and since then, due to their incorrect political analysis, the progress of the negotiations has been slowed down."

"The JCPOA, as an agreement that was formed in 2015 between Iran and the 5+1 group, still exists between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the 4+1 group," he cited.

Perhaps the Westerners hoped that the recent unrest in Iran would provide them with political benefits or weaken Iran's position in the negotiations, Amouei said, adding that now the public security conditions in Iran have improved, Westerners can understand that Iran does not intend to step back from its own interests in the negotiations.

He went on to say that if the US can admit that Iran would not cross its redlines and step back from its demands in the negotiations, reaching an agreement would be near.

Saying that concluding the agreement depends on the political will of the US, Amouei stressed that if the other side is ready to return to its previous obligations and effectively remove the sanctions, Iran is also ready to take compensatory measures too.

The negotiations have never been stopped and have been followed through mediation and sending messages and informal draft texts, the Iranian lawmaker added.

Saying that the Europeans' analysis of Iran's internal developments is not accurate, Amouei cited, "The excessive influence of anti-Iranian opposition currents in the decision-making of influential European countries has led to the creation of a false image that Iran is ready to make concessions, and that this image needs to be changed and Westerners must be realistic. Under normal conditions, it is surely possible to talk again and strengthen communication."

MP/5666820