Ulyanov criticizes European Troika's dual approach to JCPOA

"Mr.Borrell stated that the #JCPOA has no alternative. It is difficult to disagree," the Russian envoy tweeted.

"But the question is if France, Germany and the U.K. (E3) as participants in the #ViennaTalks share Mr.Borrell’s view. It remains unclear. All of them keep silence," he added.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell recently said that there is no alternative to the 2015 nuclear deal, which was unilaterally abandoned by the United States three years after its conclusion.

“I still believe that when it comes to nuclear non-proliferation, there is no alternative to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Those who think otherwise simply fool themselves,” Borrell said in a blog post on Friday. He said he would “continue working towards restoring the JCPOA based on the results of the Vienna negotiations.”

The talks to salvage the JCPOA kicked off in the Austrian capital of Vienna in April 2021, with the intention of examining Washington’s seriousness in rejoining the deal and removing anti-Iran sanctions. The negotiations have been at a standstill since August due to Washington’s insistence on its hard-nosed position of not removing all the sanctions that were slapped on the Islamic Republic by the previous US administration. Iran maintains it is necessary for the other side to offer some guarantees that it will remain committed to any agreement that is reached.

