Burkina Faso welcoming development of ties with Iran

Apollinaire Joachim Kyélem de Tambèla made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani in Ouagadougou.

Referring to the history of Western colonialism in the African continent, Bagheri Kani said independence day in African countries is the day when these countries have been able to free themselves from the captivity of European governments.

Burkina Faso's prime minister, for his part, emphasized the development of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Kyélem de Tambèla added that his country welcomes any development of relations with Iran.

The two sides also agreed in the meeting to form a joint commission between Iran and Burkina Faso.

