Netanyahu pledges open opposition to return of JCPOA

Netanyahu made the remarks at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday further claiming that “We will act powerfully and openly on the international level against the return to the nuclear agreement — not only in talks with leaders behind closed doors, but also powerfully and openly in the arena of global public opinion,” Bloomberg reported.

Netanyahu, who was sworn in last week after just 18 months in opposition, said that contrary to public opinion, the nuclear agreement hasn’t been scrapped.

Netanyahu has long been among the original deal’s most vocal opponents, claiming that it provides Iran a pathway to a nuclear arsenal that would pose an existential threat to Israel.

His claims come as Tehran stresses that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes and there is a Fatwa by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran which bans any possession and use of weapons of mass destruction.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani said that process of the JCPOA talks to remove the anti-Iran sanctions between Iran and the P4+1 is a continuous path, adding that the talks are not stalled and instead are being seriously pursued away from the media's attention.

In response to a question about cooperation with the IAEA, the Iranian diplomat said that the issues that are raised by the IAEA have been there since the past, adding that the two sides will pursue these issues during their interactions.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, as an effective and responsible member of the Agency as well as the NPT, and as a country with nuclear capabilities and knowledge, has always had serious and effective cooperation with the Agency," the deputy Iranian foreign minister underscored.

