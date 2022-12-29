Transition to Plan B under JCPOA will lead to open conflict

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) has no alternatives, Lavrov said.

"Life has proven that the JCPOA has no reasonable alternative. We consider it irresponsible to speculate on the notorious 'Plan B' and other unacceptable options," he said, adding that the transition to Plan B will lead to "escalation, an arms race, open conflict with irreversible consequences," according to Report News Agency.

The remarks come shortly after Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian confirmed during his visit to Oman that the window for an agreement won't always remain open.

The talks to salvage the JCPOA kicked off in the Austrian capital of Vienna in April 2021, with the intention of examining Washington’s seriousness in rejoining the deal and removing anti-Iran sanctions. The negotiations have been at a standstill since August due to Washington’s insistence on its hard-nosed position of not removing all the sanctions that were slapped on the Islamic Republic by the previous US administration. Iran maintains it is necessary for the other side to offer some guarantees that it will remain committed to any agreement that is reached.

MP/PR