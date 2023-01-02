4 states citizens complicit in Gen. Soleimani's assassination

Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei, who is the head of a research committee working on the assassination case of General Soleimani at the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the case of the assassination of Martyr Soleimani is being pursued in various legal, judicial, political and diplomatic aspects

He added thaat in the assassination, five citizens of the Islamic Republic of Iran were martyred in the US attack near Baghdad Airport in which Gen. Soleimani was martyred, therefore Iran is entitled to sue the perpetrators by holding a court.

Stating that the perpetrators are citizens of about three to four countries, Kadkhodaei added that the Iraqi airport is managed by some foreign companies, and the people who knew about this assassination assisted in its implementation or made preparations for it.

In addition to the former US president Trump and the former Secretary of State Pompeo and a number of other high-ranking American officials who played a role in the terrorist act, there were some other elements from inside Iraq and a number of other neighboring countries and some European countries, who played a part.

Referring to the cooperation with the Iraqi Judiciary, Kadkhodaei further added that it has taken good actions in this field but these actions need to be completed and the cooperation between the two countries should increase in order for this process to be completed as soon as possible.

