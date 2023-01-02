Iranian figures mark Gen. Soleimani martyrdom anniversary

Offering his condolences on the occasion of General Soleimani's martyrdom anniversary, Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi called General Soleimani the third important figure of the Islamic Revolution.

Imam Khomeini and Ayatollah Khamenei are the first and the second persons of the Islamic Revolution respectively, Vahidi said.

"Martyr Soleimani was a very moral and deeply emotional person. He was active in all fronts for nearly forty years without interruption and without hesitation," Vahidi stated, praising martyr Soleimani's bravery and wisdom.

The IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh also slammed the fact that General Soleimani was martyred outside the battlefield in a cowardly manner.

He also called on the Iranians to follow the path of General Qassem Soleimani.

"Martyr Soleimani was not only a talented and capable soldier but also other aspects of his personality were evident and at the same time, he was a diplomat," the head of Iran's Foreign Policy Strategic Council Kamal Kharrazi cited.

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani also on Monday said that avenging the blood of General Soleimani will never be removed from the agenda of the country's armed forces, and the terrorists will be punished for the crime.

The assassination of martyr Soleimani indicates the fact that he not only took the right path in supporting the rights seekers and oppressed nations of the world but also became a guiding light that led the Islamic nation towards high goals such as supporting the oppressed of the world, liberating the Holy al-Quds, he cited.

Iranian Judiciary Chief Gholmhossein Mohseni-Ejei also admired Martyr Soleimani's way of living and said that he lived like the great Prophet of Islam, knew the religion well, and gave everything he had in the way of God.

Emphasizing that Martyr Soleimani created unity in many countries between Shiites and Sunnis and all monotheists, Mohseni-Ejei stated that he was in contact with Shia and Sunni scholars in many countries.

He went on to say that today, the enemies are still afraid of Soleimani's martyrdom because they know people like him will arise.

"Today, the failure of the domination system and the US in the region, as well as the failure of their Trumpian and extremist policies in the region, is owed to the Resistance and the axis of Resistance in the region, whose founder is Martyr Soleimani," the Iranian minister of intelligence Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Esmaeil Khatib said.

Today, Ansarullah, Hezbollah, PMU and all other groups that form the axis of Resistance were able to defeat the power of the US-led coalition, he added.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami on Monday touched upon the role of martyr Soleimani in building power for Iran's foreign policy.

Saying that politics without power is ineffective and it is not enough to have political wisdom without power, Salami added that martyr Soleimani's main job was building power for Iran's foreign policy.

