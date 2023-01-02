Milad tower to go dark on Gen. Soleimani martyrdom anniv.

According to a statement by the iconic Milad Tower public relations department in Tehran on Monday, the tower will be switched off to commemorate on the occasion of the third martyrdom anniversary of the top Iranian general, who was assassinated by the United States in Iraq in early 2020.

"The lights at Milad tower will be switched off on Tuesday, January 3rd, from 1:20 am to 1:20 am, which is the moment of the martyrdom of Haj Qassem Soleimani in Iraq occured," the statement said.

MNA