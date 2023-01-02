Resistance after punishing assassins of Gen. Soleimani

A government from the other side of the planet decided to change the geography of the West Asian region at the cost of killing thousands of women and children, Nasser Kan’ani tweeted, adding that Iran stopped this project.

The hero of the battle against terrorism and the destroyer of ISIL was no one except for General Soleimani, Kan’ani said.

Pursuing the fair trial of the former US president's crime is a service to humanity, he noted.

Three years have passed since the godfather of international terrorism assassinated the hero of the fight against terrorism, he said.

The pulse of Resistance has been beating more than ever since January 3, 2020, and it is seeking to punish the assassins of this anti-terrorism hero, the Iranian diplomat added.

On January 3, 2020, a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport assassinated General Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps. The attack -- that also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) anti-terror group, along with several others -- came while General Soleimani was on an official visit to the Iraqi capital.

RHM/5670940