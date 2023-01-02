Disciples of Gen. Soleimani school will expel US from region

Referring to Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani's role in Resistance Front, Brigadier General Ismaeil Ghaani said that continuing the path of Martyr Soleimani is revenge for his blood.

General Soleimani, the former commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), were assassinated in US airstrikes in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on January 3, 2020, upon the former US president Donald Trump’s direct order.

The US assassination drew a wave of condemnation from officials and movements throughout the world and triggered huge public protests across the region, with Iraqi lawmakers approving a bill two days after the attack demanding the withdrawal of all foreign military forces led by the United States from the country.

Stating that the revenge against [the masterminds and perpetrators of General Soleimani’s assassination] has begun, he warned them that they no longer have peace in their homes.

After his assassination, the Americans were under pressure because of the crime they committed, said Ghanni, adding that the disciples of Soleimani's school will expel the Americans from the region.

