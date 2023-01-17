IRGC Quds Force cmdr. pays tribute to anti-terror commanders

During his visit to Baghdad, Brigadier General Esmaeil Ghaani paid tribute to anti-terror commanders by attending the martyrdom site of the former commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis who were assassinated by the US terrorist forces.

On January 3, 2020, a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport assassinated General Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps. The attack -- that also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) anti-terror group, along with several others -- came while General Soleimani was on an official visit to the Iraqi capital.

