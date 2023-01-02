Gen. Soleimani assassination glaring example of terrorist act

On this third anniversary of the martyrdom of the glorious general of Islam and the international hero of the fight against terrorism, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran honours the name and memory of a valued martyr who gave of his life in candid and stoic service to the people of Iran, Islam and regional and global peace and security.

General Martyr Soleimani’s pivotal role in implementing the strategic policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran to establish regional and international peace and stability and his effective measures in combatting international terrorism and terrorist outfits in the region earned this undying martyr such titles of approbation and honour as ‘the Altruist’, ‘the International Hero of the Fight Against Terrorism’, and ‘the General of Peace’.

With false claims and pretexts, including under the guise of counter-terrorism, and in what constitutes a crime and naked violation of the tenets and principles of international law, the US government planned and carried out a terrorist attack on one of our highest-ranking officials on the soil of a third country while he was on official assignment Iraq. Indubitable as it is, the criminal act of assassinating General Soleimani designed and executed by the United States constitutes yet another glaring example of an ‘organised terrorist act’.

Based on legal and international standards, the American regime bears ‘definite international responsibility’ for this crime. In this context, all the agents and principals, instigators, perpetrators and aiders and abettors of this terrorist crime bear responsibility. In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in conjunction with the Judiciary of the Islamic Republic of Iran and other agencies, have adopted, from the very outset, a number of measures premised upon the legal principle of ‘combatting impunity of crimes’ in order to hold the abovementioned to account and bring them to justice. In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in cooperation with other relevant institutions, set up the Special Committee on Legal and International Follow-up of the Assassination Case of General Soleimani and His Companions. Ever since its establishment, the Committee has been investigating and pursuing the legal aspects of the case and has thus far taken several measures to press the issue at all domestic, bilateral, regional and international levels. The Committee is determined to proceed in all seriousness until its objectives are fully met and the international responsibility of the American government is invoked. Meanwhile, the Joint Judicial Committee Between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Iraq continues its work to follow up on this American act of terrorism.

In line with its principled policies to counter terrorism and extremism, the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to work towards the establishment of peace and stability at the regional and international levels. And although the martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani is too great a loss for Iran and Iranians, by no means can it balk the Islamic Republic of Iran of the pursuit of its lofty goals.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran should like to avail itself of the opportunity to pay its tribute to the ascended souls of all the martyrs and once again honour the memory of all of them, especially those who perished in the battle against terrorism and extremism, including, most prominently, General Martyr Qassem Soleimani, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis and their martyred companions.

MNA/MFA

