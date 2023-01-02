IRGC says revenge on Gen. Soleimani's murderers is "definite"

The statement said that the three years since the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani the discourse of Resistance and anti-Arrogance around the world has matured.

Referring to the school of Martyr Soleimani, the statement added that Martyr Haj Qassem is a lasting legend and myth not only for Iran and Iranians but also for the Anti-Arrogant and anti-Zionist Resistance front in the world.

According to the statement, Martyr Soleimani following the instructions of Imam Khomeini (RA) and Ayatollah Khamenei, had firmly set to respond to the needs of the revolution, Iran, and the Muslim nations of the region in dealing with Takfiri terrorism and ISIL by using the capacities of the Resistance Front and its allies and supporters.

The statement further added that the strength and vitality of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in advancing the strategy of supporting and accompanying the Islamic Resistance Front indicate the continuation of the path of General Soleimani and the survival of the ideal of the Iranian nation in supporting the Palestinian nation and the liberation of Quds.

The statement considered taking revenge on the perpetrators and murderers of Martyr Soleimani as a "definite" and "inviolable" matter and further stated that the IRGC monitors the process of expelling the US from the West Asian region and deems the promotion of the schools of figures such as General Soleimani schools in Iran as undeniable strategies of the IRGC.

In the end, the Guards reiterated that they will sacrifice their lives for the sake of the homeland and the nation against the global hegemonic system and Zionism.

