Gen. Soleimani broke Americans' grandeur in world: Raeisi

The ceremony for the third anniversary of the martyrdom of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani kicked off in Tehran's Imam Khomeini Mosalla on Tuesday with the participation of a number of Iranian officials, Resistance figures as well as different walks of people in Tehran's Mosalla.

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi will deliver a speech at this ceremony.

At the same time, a huge number of people held gatherings in his birthplace in Kerman, southeast Iran.

Martyr Soleimani is the global face of the fight against terrorism and arrogance, President Raeisi said in this ceremony, hinting that General Soleimani is the symbol of all the good things.

This figure declares hatred against oppression and arrogance and the domination system, Raeisi noted.

Referring to the US assassination of the Iranian top commander, Raeisi said that General Soleimani has broken the grandeur of the United States in the world.

Raeisi further noted that Resistance against arrogance and oppression is the message of the commemoration ceremony of Haj Qassem.

"We are proud that Martyr Soleimani was concerned not only about the Iranian nation but also about the Muslim nations in the world," the Iranian president also noted.

Addressing the US and the enemies of the Islamic Revolution, Raeisi said, "Just like General Soleimani who created Resistance in the region, today, the Iranian youth will stand against arrogant powers until the end."

Saying that the assassination of Martyr Soleimani will not be forgotten, the Iranian president stressed that taking revenge on the blood of Martyr Soleimani is certain.

