VIDEO: People visit Martyr Soleimani tomb in Kerman

On January 3, 2020, a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport assassinated General Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps. The attack -- that also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) anti-terror group, along with several others -- came while General Soleimani was on an official visit to the Iraqi capital.
TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – Dozens of people from different cities of Iran and from outside the country these days pay a visit to the tomb of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani to mark his 3rd martyrdom anniversary.
