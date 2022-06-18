Gen. Soleimani's daughter reacts to Pompeo's remarks

The former US Secretary of State Pompeo claimed in an interview with Al Arabiya published Friday that Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed to stop a plot against 500 Americans.

"General Soleimani was engaged in a plot to kill another 500 Americans. We had the opportunity to take down that plot, and we did," Pompeo said.

In reaction to his remarks, Zeinab Soleimani in a tweet on late Friday wrote, "Pompeo whines about Iran on Saudi TV. Home of 9/11 plotters. Jake Sullivan said Al-Qaeda "is on our side in Syria," but Soleimani crushed the terrorists. Iraq's Adil Abdul Mahdi said he & dad were to meet that morning to explore regional de-escalation. Live in fear liar."

Addressing a large gathering of Iraqis who gathered near Baghdad International Airport, where Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated, to commemorate the second martyrdom anniversary of anti-terror commanders on Jan. 3, 2022, Zeinab Soleimani vowed that revenge on the blood of anti-terror commanders will be taken in the near future.

The US terrorist forces assassinated Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, who was among the key figures in the fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq in the past several years, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) in an airstrike ordered by former US President Donald Trump at Baghdad’s international airport on January 3, 2020.

