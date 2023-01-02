Iran, Iraq to hold talks on Gen. Soleimani case next week: FM

The Iranian side is scheduled to host a new round of talks, according to Iran's top diplomat.

Referring to the efforts of the Iranian foreign ministry in pursuing the international dimensions of this crime, Amir-Abdollahian stated that a special committee has been formed with the participation of the foreign ministry, the IRGC, the Judiciary, and several other organizations of the country.

He stressed that the foreign ministry is seriously pursuing the legal case to bring he perpetrators complicit in Gen. Soleimani's assassination to justice.

Some actions were also taken through the Embassy of Switzerland in Tehran through which the US side was informed about part of Iran's legal actions.

"Three rounds of detailed and technical negotiations have been conducted between the Iranian judicial system and the Iraqi side, and the fourth round will be held next week in Tehran," he said, adding that all joint documents required to be presented in the course of judicial and international research will be finalized in this round of the meeting.

MP/IRN84986763