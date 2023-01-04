Iraqi Army detains 2 ISIL terrorists in Nineveh province

According to the reports, one of the terrorists had published videos of himself that proved his affiliation with ISIL.

The Iraqi Army emphasized that the necessary legal measures have been implemented against the terrorists and their case has been referred to the relevant authorities for judicial punishment.

ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are still present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist activities from time to time.

Recently, the ISIL group carried out a series of attacks on the areas of Kirkuk, Nineveh, Diyala, and Jalawla suburbs, and east of Saladin. Some security sources reported the existence of ISIL training centers in the Anbar desert in western Iraq and the border with Syria.

