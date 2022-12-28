Iran-Oman relations moving forward: Amir-Abdollahian

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Wednesday met with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi in Muscat Wednesday to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

In the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian described the relations between the two countries in different dimensions in the executive departments as moving forward and said that the report of the relevant ministries on the progress of the implementation of the agreements is satisfactory.

"In the field of transportation and transit, good agreements have been reached between the authorities of the two countries. The activity of commercial companies in the field of agriculture and food is one of the significant fields in bilateral relations," the Iranian minister said.

He further pointed to the growth in the level of trade relations between the two countries and emphasized that this growing trend could be seen in all areas of the relations.

Elsewhere in the talks, Amir-Abdullahian referred to the two issues of the spread of terrorism and drug trafficking originating from Afghanistan as a common threat between the two countries and other countries in the region.

Albusaidi, for his part, described the existence of political will to expand relations, including in the field of economic cooperation, especially transportation and transit, as an important basis for deepening relations between the two countries and voiced his country's determination and readiness to cooperate in various fields including countering drug trafficking and other forms of organized crimes.

